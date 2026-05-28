Robot-Assisted Simple Prostatectomy, Laser Enucleation Both Safe, Effective for Large-Volume BPH

THURSDAY, May 28, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Both robot-assisted simple prostatectomy (RASP) and laser enucleation of the prostate (LEP) are safe and effective surgical options for large-volume benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), according to a review published online May 4 in Frontiers in Medicine.Xiaoming Hao, from Heping Hospital Affiliated to Changzhi Medical College in China, and colleagues conducted a systematic literature review to compare the perioperative efficiency, safety, and functional outcomes of RASP and LEP for treatment of large-volume BPH. The meta-analysis included data from 15 studies (763 and 1,468 patients undergoing RASP and LEP, respectively).The researchers found that LEP was associated with shorter operative time and catheterization duration than RASP. Hospital stay was lessened with thulium fiber LEP (mean difference [MD], 2.43), but not with holmium fiber LEP. The groups were similar with respect to low- and high-grade Clavien-Dindo complications, but RASP was associated with the incidence of lower urinary incontinence (odds ratio, 0.48) and superior improvements in International Prostate Symptom Score (MD, −1.33) and postvoid residual (MD, −3.95). The benefit for the International Prostate Symptom Score was seen primarily at long-term follow-up (≥12 months: MD, −1.45). The groups were similar for maximum urinary flow rate and quality of life."Given the predominantly retrospective design and marked heterogeneity across studies, these pooled results should be interpreted with caution, and individualized surgical decision-making remains warranted," the authors write.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter