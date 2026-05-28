Men's Health

Robot-Assisted Simple Prostatectomy, Laser Enucleation Both Safe, Effective for Large-Volume BPH

Groups were similar with respect to low- and high-grade Clavien-Dindo complications
prostate
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Surgery
Prostate
Laser Surgery
Prostate Management
Robotics
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