Men's Health

Study Looks at Outcomes of Endoscopic Surgery in Men With BPH, Overactive Bladder

Storage symptoms favored the OAB group, despite comparable overall symptom improvement for those with, without OAB
prostate bladder
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Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Surgery
Prostate
Overactive Bladder
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