Survey Identifies Ideal Male Buttock Aesthetic

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 3, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Both men and women favor a more projected male buttock with a more pronounced contour, according to a study published in the December issue of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.

Tejas Kollu, from Albany Medical Center in New York, and colleagues surveyed 2,095 adults (61 percent male) to define the ideal male buttocks. Respondents rated a panel of digitally altered male buttocks from most to least attractive using three views.

The researchers found that the preferred lateral ratio in the anteroposterior dimension was 1.18; the oblique angle between the sacrum, lateral gluteal depression, and point of maximal projection of the gluteal sulcus was 60 degrees; and the posterior ratio between the waist and maximal width of the hips was 0.66. These preferences correspond to moderate gluteal projection in the lateral and oblique views, with a narrower gluteal width, and defined trochanteric depression in the posterior view. Lower scores were seen with loss of the trochanteric depression. Differences in preferences were seen by region, race, sexual orientation, employment industry, and athletic interest, but not sex.

"These findings have the potential to guide future aesthetic gluteal contouring techniques in men," the authors write.

