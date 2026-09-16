Workplace Psychological Stress Linked to Erectile Function in Young Men

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 16, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Workplace psychological stress may impair erectile function in young men, according to a study published online Sept. 9 in the International Journal of Clinical Practice.Wenjie Huang, from the Second Affiliated Hospital Zhejiang University School of Medicine in Hangzhou, China, and colleagues investigated the dose-response relationship between workplace psychological stress and erectile function in young men. The analysis included 826 full-time working men aged 22 to 40 years. The Workplace Psychological Stress Accumulation Index (WPSAI) was developed and validated for two major stress domains: workload and social support.The researchers found a nonlinear dose–response relationship between workplace stress and erectile function, with a distinct threshold effect (WPSAI > 0). In the high-stress group, the prevalence of erectile dysfunction reached 54.37 percent (adjusted odds ratio [OR], 10.26). A complete pathological cascade was identified, with cortisol elevation preceding testosterone decline by two to four weeks and testosterone changes preceding erectile function impairment by four to six weeks, suggesting a six- to 10-week intervention window. Working hours impaired erectile function through elevated cortisol, while supervisor support had a protective effect through maintaining testosterone levels. There was a significant interaction between these two factors. In low-risk, medium-risk, and high-risk groups, erectile dysfunction incidence rates were 9.2, 31.6, and 68.4 percent, respectively. The comprehensive predictive model showed excellent diagnostic performance (area under the receiver operating characteristic curve, 0.876)."Integration of psychological stress assessment and hormone testing can effectively identify individuals at high risk for psychogenic erectile dysfunction," the authors write.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter