Men's Health

Workplace Psychological Stress Linked to Erectile Function in Young Men

Impact seen on both cortisol pathways and reducing testosterone levels
Shot of a young businessman in pain in an office.
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Men's Problems
Hormones
Erectile Dysfunction
Job Stress
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