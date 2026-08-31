Mental Health

150+ Minutes of Social Media Daily Tied to Depression in Adults

The association was stable and repeated across each year of 11 years of survey data
Using mobile phone close up
Using mobile phone close up Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Depression
Social Media
logo
www.healthday.com