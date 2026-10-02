Mental Health

2013 to 2024 Saw Decrease in Benzodiazepine Prescribing

Net decreases in prevalence seen across age groups, with largest relative reduction for young adults aged 18 to 29 years
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Pain
Mental Health
Doctors
Prescription Drugs
Benzodiazepine Drugs
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