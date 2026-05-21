Mental Health

2014 to 2023 Saw Rise in Pediatric PCP Visits With Mental Health Issues

Absolute changes greatest for PCP visits for anxiety, but increases also seen for ADHD, depression, ASD
sad boy depressed anxiety
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Journal
Teens
Mental Health
Anxiety
Depression
Autism
ADHD
Primary Care
Children
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