Mental Health

2016 to 2023 Saw No Increase in Hallucinogen-Related Emergency, Inpatient Care

Authors say despite increased use, there has not been widespread harm
2016 to 2023 Saw No Increase in Hallucinogen-Related Emergency, Inpatient Care
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Emergencies
Substance Use
Drug Use
Hospitalization
Hallucinogens

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com