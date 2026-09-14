Mental Health

2021 to 2026 Saw Increase in State Funding for Suicide Prevention

State-level per-capita allocation for suicide prevention and crisis services more than twice as large in states that enacted a 988 telecom fee
988 suicide hotline
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Mental Health
Government
Suicide
Health Costs
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