Mental Health

2023 to 2024 Saw Decrease in U.S. Overdose Death Rate

Decline seen for first time in fourth wave of overdose crisis, defined by deaths involving fentanyl with stimulants
2023 to 2024 Saw Decrease in U.S. Overdose Death Rate
Adobe Stock
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Drug Abuse
Fentanyl
Overdose
Death
logo
www.healthday.com