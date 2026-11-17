TUESDAY, Nov. 17, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- β3 agonists are not associated with a lower dementia incidence compared with anticholinergics among patients initiating treatment for overactive bladder (OAB), according to a study published online Nov. 6 in JAMA Network Open.David Sheyn, M.D., from University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, and colleagues evaluated whether β3 adrenergic agonists carry a lower risk for incident dementia than anticholinergic medications among adults treated pharmacologically for OAB. The analysis included electronic health record data for 830,393 adults (aged 40 to 90 years) newly treated for OAB (2012 to 2025).The researchers found that after inverse probability of treatment weighting, high-risk anticholinergics were associated with a lower hazard of dementia than β3 agonists (hazard ratio, 0.90) and low-risk anticholinergics (hazard ratio, 0.93). There was no difference in dementia between low-risk anticholinergics and β3 agonists. β3 agonists (20.0 percent) showed the highest weighted 10-year dementia risk, while the lowest dementia risk was seen for high-risk anticholinergics (18.1 percent). A modest amount of unmeasured confounding could explain the differences (E-values of 1.29 for high-risk anticholinergics versus β3 agonists and 1.20 for high-risk versus low-risk anticholinergics). Dementia risk was not increased with longer anticholinergic duration."While anticholinergic medications are still associated with short-term side effects related to cognition and memory, though not in the majority of people, these symptoms will resolve once the medication is stopped and patients can be reassured that a short trial of medication won't cause harm and if they gain substantial symptomatic relief, they can safely continue the medicine," Sheyn said in a statement.Two authors disclosed ties to the medical device industry.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter