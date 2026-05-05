Mental Health

8 Million U.S. Individuals Estimated to Use Magic Mushrooms in Past Year

Odds of use significantly higher among those reporting other substance use in the past year
psilocybin magic mushrooms
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Psilocybin
Substance Use
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