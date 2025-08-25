AAP Updates Screening Guidance for Child Mental Health, Behavioral Problems

MONDAY, Aug. 25, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- In a clinical report issued by the American Academy of Pediatrics and published online Aug. 25 in Pediatrics, updated recommendations are presented for the screening, identification, and care of children with mental health, emotional, and behavioral (MEB) problems in pediatric primary care.Carol Weitzman, M.D., from Harvard Medical School in Boston, and colleagues address the rising MEB needs of youth since a previous report, outlining specific guidance for screening, identification, and care of children in pediatric primary care.The authors note that as part of regular health supervision visits and surveillance, screening should begin within the first month of life to identify postpartum depression in caregivers. Child-focused screening should start at age 6 months and continue at the 12-, 24-, and 36-month health supervision visits, alternating with recommended screenings for developmental and autism spectrum disorders at every visit in the Bright Futures Periodicity schedule and additionally when clinically indicated. MEB screening should continue annually after age 3 years. Complete global and domain-specific screens for anxiety should begin at age 8 years, and this screening should be expanded at age 12 years for depression and suicide, if not warranted earlier. Referral for further MEB evaluation and treatment is indicated for patients whose MEB problems appear complex and severe and beyond the scope of the primary care practice."Pediatricians and families can work together to build resilience and promote wellness in children and teens at every encounter," Weitzman said in a statement. "Supporting children's mental health now helps them grow into healthy, capable adults. It's one of the most important investments we can make."Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter