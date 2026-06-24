Mental Health

Active Combined Oral Contraceptive Pills Linked to Emotional Eating

Changes in negative affect did not mediate increases in emotional eating; increases also seen in women with clinically defined binge eating
pills contraceptive
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
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Journal
Hormones
Women's Health
Birth Control
Eating Disorders
Binge-eating Disorder
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