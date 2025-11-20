Mental Health

Adverse Physical, Mental Health Outcomes Persist With Eating Disorders

Individuals with diagnosis of eating disorder more likely to develop renal failure, liver disease, have mental health coded outcomes
sad teenager girl with scale on wooden floor
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Mental Health
Kidney Problems
Depression
Mortality
Suicide
Eating Disorders
Liver Disease
Physical Health

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com