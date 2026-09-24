Mental Health

Age-Adjusted Suicide Rate Increased From 2014 to 2017 and Then Plateaued

Suicide rates decreased for women aged 25 years and older in each age group and for men aged 15 to 24 and 25 to 44 years from 2023 to 2024
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