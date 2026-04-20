Mental Health

Age at ADHD Diagnosis Linked to Educational Outcomes

For those diagnosed by age 16 years, younger age at diagnosis linked to higher GPA, lower probability of school dropout
adhd
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Child Development
Education
ADHD
Diagnosis

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