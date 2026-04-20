Age at ADHD Diagnosis Linked to Educational Outcomes

MONDAY, April 20, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For children and young adults, age at first attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) diagnosis is associated with educational outcomes, according to a study published online April 8 in JAMA Psychiatry.Lotta Volotinen, from the Helsinki Institute for Demography and Population Health at the University of Helsinki, and colleagues estimated whether age at ADHD diagnosis is associated with school performance, completed degrees, educational enrollment, and school dropout in a population-based cohort study using national registry data for individuals born in Finland between Jan. 1, 1990, and Dec. 31, 1999. The study sample included 580,132 individuals (51.2 percent male).Overall, 12,208 male (2.1 percent) and 3,753 female individuals (0.7 percent) had a first ADHD diagnosis between ages 4 and 20 years. The researchers found an association for ADHD diagnosis at any age with worse educational outcomes and an increased likelihood of vocational versus academic upper secondary education. For male and female individuals, if diagnosis was received by age 16 years, younger age was associated with a higher grade point average (GPA), higher probability of completing an academic upper secondary degree, and lower probability of school dropout after adjustment for sociodemographic covariates. Older age at diagnosis was associated with higher and more academic education after educational track choices (ages 17 to 20 years)."It is crucial that young people who are diagnosed with ADHD in adolescence are also provided with the necessary support to continue their studies after compulsory education," Volotinen said in a statement.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter