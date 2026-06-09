Mental Health

AI Chatbots Often Used by Teens for Mental Health Advice

19.2 percent of U.S. youth reported AI chatbot use, with use more common for females than males, those aged 18 to 21 versus 12 to 14 years
Teen using AI chatbot
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Journal
Teens
Mental Health
AI
Young Adult
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