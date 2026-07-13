Antidepressant Effects Seen With Transcranial Pulse Stimulation

MONDAY, July 13, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Prefontal transcranial pulse stimulation is associated with antidepressant effects, according to a study published online July 6 in JAMA Network Open.Penny Ping Qin, Ph.D., from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, and colleagues examined the antidepressant efficacy of transcranial pulse stimulation for major depressive disorder in a two-arm, double-blind randomized clinical trial conducted between June 1, 2023, and Oct. 31, 2025. Participants with major depressive disorder and a Hamilton Depression Rating Scale score of 14 or higher were randomly assigned to receive 12 sessions of active or sham transcranial pulse stimulation targeting the left dorsolateral prefrontal cortex.The modified intention-to-treat analysis included 80 participants (40 in the active group and 40 in the sham group); 74 completed treatment. The researchers found that compared with the sham group, the active group showed a significantly greater reduction in Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale scores (mean difference, −4.19). Compared with the sham stimulation, active stimulation significantly enhanced functional connectivity within the left dorsolateral prefrontal cortex; between the left dorsolateral prefrontal cortex and left orbitofrontal, superior medial prefrontal, and pregenual anterior cingulate cortices; and between the left dorsolateral prefrontal cortex and posterior cingulate cortex and bilateral precuneus and calcarine cortex based on resting-state functional magnetic resonance imaging (mean differences, 0.11, 0.11, and 0.08, respectively)."These findings provide a foundation for future studies aimed at optimizing therapeutic efficacy by increasing the number of treatment sessions and refining targeting strategies," the authors write.Several authors disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical and medical technology industries.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter