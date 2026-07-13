Mental Health

Antidepressant Effects Seen With Transcranial Pulse Stimulation

Resting state fMRI shows active stimulation significantly enhances functional connectivity in specific areas
brain
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Depression
Brain Stimulation
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