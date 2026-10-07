Mental Health

ASTRO: Stereotactic Radiosurgical Capsulotomy Promising in Treatment-Resistant Depression

Lower proportion of patients endorsed suicidal ideation post-SRS capsulotomy, with decreased intensity in study of 20 patients
mental illness depression schizophrenia psychiatrist
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
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