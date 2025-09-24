Mental Health

Behavioral Health Integration Can Improve Psychosocial Health of Children

Psychosocial symptoms improved with encounters with behavioral health clinician, psychotropic prescriptions
psychologist teen therapy
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Child Health
Behavior
Child Psychology
Child Behavioral Issues

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com