Mental Health

Body Dissatisfaction Linked to Eating Disorder, Depressive Symptoms

Higher body dissatisfaction linked to more severe eating disorder, depressive symptoms in monozygotic and dizygotic twin difference analyses
woman girl mirror body
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Depression
Weight
Eating Disorders
BMI

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com