Mental Health

Brain Abnormalities Identified in Children at Risk for Schizophrenia

Those with multiple antecedents of schizophrenia exhibit consistently higher total white matter volume
brain MRI
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Mri
Brain
Schizophrenia
Children
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