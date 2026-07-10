Mental Health

Brain Lithium Concentrations Mirror Serum Concentrations in Bipolar Disorder

Lithium concentrations remain more stable throughout the day with twice-daily dosing of lithium carbonate treatment
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Mri
Prescription Drugs
Bipolar Affective Disorder
Biomarkers
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