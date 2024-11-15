Brief Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Via Telehealth Cuts Suicide Attempts

FRIDAY, Nov. 15, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Brief cognitive behavioral therapy (BCBT) delivered via video telehealth is effective for reducing suicide attempts among adults with recent suicidal thoughts and/or behaviors, according to a study published online Nov. 12 in JAMA Network Open.

Justin C. Baker, Ph.D., from The Ohio State University in Columbus, and colleagues tested the efficacy of BCBT delivered via video telehealth for reducing suicide attempts and suicidal ideation among high-risk adults. Analysis included 96 adults randomly assigned to either BCBT or present-centered therapy (PCT).

The researchers found that from baseline to 12 months, 12 of 45 participants receiving PCT made 56 suicide attempts versus 11 of 51 participants receiving BCBT who made 36 suicide attempts. Significantly fewer suicide attempts were made among participants receiving BCBT versus PCT (mean, 0.70 attempts per participant versus 1.40 per participant), yielding a lower risk for suicide attempts (hazard ratio, 0.59). In both groups, severity of suicidal ideation significantly decreased, but there was no significant difference between the groups.

"To our knowledge, this study is the first study to demonstrate that individuals at high risk of suicide can be safely and effectively treated via telehealth, which has implications for increasing access to care, while maintaining treatment fidelity with established evidence-based treatments," the authors write.

