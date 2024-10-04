Bright Light Therapy Effective for Nonseasonal Depressive Disorders

FRIDAY, Oct. 4, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Bright light therapy (BLT) is an effective adjunctive treatment for nonseasonal depressive disorder, according to a review published online Oct. 2 in JAMA Psychiatry.

Artur Menegaz de Almeida, from the Federal University of Mato Grosso in Sinop, Brazil, and colleagues conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis to examine the effectiveness of BLT as an adjunctive treatment for nonseasonal depressive disorders. Eleven unique trials were included, with data from 858 patients (75.6 percent females).

The researchers found that the BLT group had significantly better remission and response rates (remission: 40.7 versus 23.5 percent [odds ratio, 2.42]; response: 60.4 versus 38.6 percent [odds ratio, 2.34]). Subgroup analysis based on follow-up times also showed better remission and response with BLT (remission: less than four weeks, 27.4 versus 9.2 [odds ratio, 3.59]; more than four weeks, 46.6 versus 29.1 percent [odds ratio, 2.18]; response: less than four weeks, 55.6 versus 27.4 percent [odds ratio, 3.65]; more than four weeks, 63.0 versus 44.9 percent [odds ratio, 1.79]).

"Our study results suggest that BLT offers significant benefits as an adjunctive treatment for these conditions," the authors write. "In addition, different follow-up times assessed in the subgroup analysis suggest that BLT not only increases remission and response rates but also accelerates the time to respond to initial treatment."

