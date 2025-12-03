Mental Health

Buprenorphine Adherence May Prevent Overdose, ED Use, Hospitalization

Higher risk for overdose seen with lower adherence for 12 months, discontinuation in three to nine months, discontinuation in less than three months
pills medication
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Teens
Substance Use Disorder
Young Adult
Buprenorphine

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com