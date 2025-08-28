Cancer Survivors More Likely to Take Rx for Mental Health Conditions

THURSDAY, Aug. 28, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- U.S. cancer survivors are significantly more likely to take medications for depression and anxiety compared with noncancer survivors, according to a study published online Aug. 19 in JAMA Network Open.Daniela Miro-Rivera, from Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, and colleagues conducted a cross-sectional study to examine whether sociodemographic characteristics are associated with antidepressant and anxiolytic use in cancer survivors. The analysis included 5,091 adult cancer survivors and 48,026 individuals without cancer identified from the National Health Interview Survey (2016 to 2018).The researchers found that after adjusting for sociodemographic variables, cancer survivors were more likely to report taking antidepressants (adjusted odds ratio [aOR], 1.32) and anxiolytics (aOR, 1.38) compared with the general population. Non-Hispanic Black cancer survivors had lower odds of taking antidepressants (aOR, 0.60) and anxiolytics (aOR, 0.63) compared with non-Hispanic White cancer survivors. A higher likelihood of taking anxiolytics was seen among cancer survivors on Medicare (aOR, 2.20) or Medicaid (aOR, 1.83) compared with privately insured individuals. Medication use was also associated with cancer type, with respondents with a history of brain cancer more likely to take antidepressants (aOR, 5.59) and those with a history of pancreatic cancer more likely to take antidepressants (aOR, 5.30) and anxiolytics (aOR, 6.74) compared with those with a history of breast cancer."Given the potential impact that depression and anxiety can have on treatment outcomes, it is important to ensure equitable access to mental health for all cancer survivors independent of sociodemographic differences," the authors write.One author disclosed ties to relevant organizations.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter