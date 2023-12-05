Cannabis Use Disorder Increasing Among Vets With Psychiatric Disorders

TUESDAY, Dec. 5, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- There is an increasing risk for cannabis use disorder among veterans with common psychiatric disorders, according to a study published online Nov. 29 in The American Journal of Psychiatry.

Ofir Livne, M.D., from the New York State Psychiatric Institute in New York City, and colleagues used Veterans Health Administration (VHA) electronic health records (2005 to 2019; 4.3 to 5.6 million) to assess whether trends in cannabis use disorder prevalence among VHA patients differ by psychiatric disorder.

The researchers observed greater increases in prevalence of cannabis use disorder diagnoses among patients with psychiatric disorders versus those without (differences in prevalence change, 1.91 and 0.34 percent for 2005 to 2014 and 2016 to 2019, respectively). The greatest disproportionate increases in cannabis use disorder prevalence among patients with psychiatric disorders were seen among those younger than 35 years between 2005 and 2014 and among those age 65 years and older between 2016 and 2019. The greatest increases in cannabis use disorder prevalences among patients with psychiatric disorders were seen in individuals with bipolar and psychotic-spectrum disorders.

"Greater public health and clinical efforts are needed to monitor, prevent, and treat cannabis use disorder in this population," the authors write.

One author disclosed ties to Syneos Health.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)