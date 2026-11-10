Mental Health

Characteristics of Individuals Diagnosed With Autism Have Changed Since 2010

Proportion with prior diagnosis of epilepsy and psychosis has declined, while proportion with diagnosis of ADHD, anxiety, and depression has increased
Autism word on table
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Anxiety
Depression
Epilepsy
Autism
ADHD
Intellectual Disability
Psychosis