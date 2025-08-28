THURSDAY, Aug. 28, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Popular chatbots generally perform well in responding to very high-risk and very low-risk questions about suicide, according to a study published online Aug. 26 in Psychiatric Services.Ryan K. McBain, Ph.D., from RAND in Arlington, Virginia, and colleagues evaluated whether three popular chatbots -- ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini -- provided direct responses to suicide-related queries and assessed how these responses aligned with clinician-determined risk levels for each question. The analysis included 30 hypothetical suicide-related queries (categorized into five levels of self-harm risk: very high, high, medium, low, and very low) fed to each chatbot 100 times.The researchers found that ChatGPT and Claude provided direct responses to very low-risk queries 100 percent of the time, while none of the three chatbots provided direct responses to any very high-risk query. The chatbots did not meaningfully distinguish intermediate-risk levels. The odds of a direct response were not statistically different for low-risk, medium-risk, or high-risk queries compared with very low-risk queries. Compared with ChatGPT, Claude was more likely (adjusted odds ratio [aOR], 2.01) and Gemini was less likely (aOR, 0.09) to provide direct responses."These instances suggest that these large language models require further fine-tuning through mechanisms such as reinforcement learning from human feedback with clinicians in order to ensure alignment between expert clinician guidance and chatbot responses," McBain said in a statement.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter