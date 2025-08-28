Mental Health

Chatbots Do Well Responding to Low- and High-Risk Suicide Questions

However, all three chatbots inconsistent in answering intermediate-risk questions about suicide
sleep screen teen
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Medical Technology
Mental Health
Suicide
Artificial Intelligence

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com