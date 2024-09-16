Childhood BMI Linked to Increased Risk for Schizophrenia

MONDAY, Sept. 16, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Childhood body mass index (BMI) has a direct and enduring effect on the risk for schizophrenia later in life, according to a study published online Sept. 13 in Science Advances.

Pei Xiao, from Beijing Children's Hospital in China, and colleagues used data from the Psychiatric Genomics Consortium and FinnGen study to examine the causal effects of childhood and adulthood BMI on adult psychiatric disorders including Alzheimer disease, anxiety, major depressive disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and schizophrenia.

The researchers found a significant association for childhood BMI with an increased risk for schizophrenia, while BMI in adulthood was associated with a reduced risk for OCD and schizophrenia. A direct causal effect of childhood BMI on schizophrenia was indicated by multivariable Mendelian randomization analyses, independent of adulthood BMI and lifestyle factors. There was no evidence of causal associations between childhood BMI and other psychiatric outcomes.

"These findings underscore the critical importance of early-life interventions to mitigate the long-term mental health consequences of childhood obesity," the authors write. "Overall, our study provides robust evidence for policymakers and health care professionals to develop targeted interventions aimed at reducing childhood obesity and mitigating its long-term consequences for mental health."

