Mental Health

CNS Stimulant Prescribing Less Frequent in ADHD With Co-Occurring Substance Use Disorder

Fewer hospitalizations, accidental overdoses, suicidal ideation/attempts seen in association with stimulant treatment compared with nonstimulant treatment
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Teens
Suicide
Overdose
ADHD
Substance Use Disorder
Stimulants
Hospitalization
Young Adult

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