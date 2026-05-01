Mental Health

Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy + Meds Recommended Over Meds Alone for Insomnia

AASM recommends against use of combination of CBT-I plus medication over CBT-I alone for chronic insomnia disorder
insomnia sleeping disorder
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Cognitive Therapy
Prescription Drugs
Insomnia
Guideline
Medication
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