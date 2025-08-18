Cognitive Impairment, Work Productivity Loss Linked in Bipolar Disorder

MONDAY, Aug. 18, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- There is a weak correlation between change in cognitive impairment and change in work productivity loss in adults with bipolar disorder, according to a study published online Aug. 4 in the Neuropsychopharmacology Reports.Yoshikazu Takaesu, M.D., Ph.D., from the University of the Ryukyus in Okinawa, Japan, and colleagues conducted a prospective 48-week longitudinal, web-based, cohort questionnaire study involving adults with bipolar disorder in Japan who were employed or on sick leave. From baseline to week 48, validated self-administered rating scales assessing cognitive impairment, work productivity loss, quality of life (QOL), depressive symptom severity, and sleep disturbance were completed every 12 weeks. The correlation between change from baseline at 48 weeks in cognitive impairment and work productivity loss was the primary end point.One hundred seventy-nine participants responded to all the study questionnaires and were included in this 48-week analysis. The researchers identified a weak correlation between change in cognitive impairment and change in work productivity loss (presenteeism) from baseline to week 48, but no association was seen on the multiple regression analysis. There was a significant association seen between change in work productivity loss and change in depressive symptoms. A significant association was seen between change in QOL with change in insomnia."This 48-week longitudinal analysis showed that there was a weak correlation between change from baseline at 48 weeks in cognitive impairment and work productivity loss," the authors write. "However, change in depressive symptoms (core symptoms of bipolar disorder) was associated with change in work productivity loss."Several authors disclosed ties to pharmaceutical companies, including Sumitomo Pharma Co., which funded the study.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter