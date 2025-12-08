Mental Health

'Coming Out' Linked to Increased Suicide Risk in Sexual Minority Youth

Identity disclosure to a family member or friend linked to increased risks for suicide intention, plan, attempt
'Coming Out' Linked to Increased Suicide Risk in Sexual Minority Youth
Adobe Stock
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Teens
Suicide
Sexual Minority
Young Adult

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com