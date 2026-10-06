Mental Health

Considerable Gaps Reported in Care for Youth With Opioid Use Disorder

32.9 percent of youth with OUD engaged in care; of these, 46.3 percent received medications for OUD
opioids
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Journal
Teens
Medicaid Insurance
Opioid Use Disorder
Young Adult
Medication
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