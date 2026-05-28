Mental Health

Considerable Health Burden Imposed by Mental Health Disorders in 2023

95.5 percent increase in prevalent cases and 24.2 percent increase in age-standardized prevalence rate reported between 1990 and 2023
man's health exam with doctor or psychiatrist
Adobe Stock
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Mental Health
Anxiety
Depression
Mental Illness
Schizophrenia
Anorexia
Bulimia
logo
www.healthday.com