Mental Health

Deep Brain Stimulation Yields Improvements in Refractory Depression

Lower BNST theta and prefrontal-BNST coherence with top-down connectivity predicted better depression outcomes and QoL
brain Alzheimer's Dementia Parkinsons
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Depression
Deep Brain Stimulation

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com