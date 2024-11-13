Depression Rates on the Rise for Sexual, Gender Minority College Students

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 13, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Depression rates are more than three times higher among sexual and gender minority (SGM) university and college students compared with non-SGM students, according to a study published online Nov. 13 in the Journal of American College Health.

David Pagliaccio, Ph.D., from the New York State Psychiatric Institute in New York City, and colleagues examined changes in SGM student mental health over time. Data from 483,574 responses to the Healthy Minds Study were assessed from 18- to 35-year-old U.S. students.

Pagliaccio found that about 18 percent of the students identified as SGM, with a sixfold increase in SGM self-identification during the 15-year study period. Over time, there was an increase in depression rates, with about 12 percent of students reporting major depression. Compared with non-SGM students, SGM students were 3.18 times more likely to report depression (26.85 versus 8.53 percent). SGM disparities in depression were partially explained by disproportionate discrimination and lack of school belonging. SGM students were half as likely to seek help from family but twice as likely to utilize therapy.

"Our findings highlight a growing mental health crisis among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex, asexual students that demands immediate attention," Pagliaccio said in a statement. "Academic institutions need to take urgent and proactive steps to address these alarming rises in depression that are affecting the lives of so many young adults, particularly among those who face unique challenges due to their sexual or gender identity."

