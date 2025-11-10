Depression Risk Higher Among Long-Term Breast Cancer Survivors Than Women Without Breast Cancer History

MONDAY, Nov. 10, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Long-term breast cancer survivors have a higher risk for developing depression, particularly if they have insomnia, according to a study published online Oct. 10 in SLEEP.Michael R. Irwin, M.D., from the University of California, Los Angeles, and colleagues examined the incidence of depression and whether insomnia exaggerates depression risk in long-term breast cancer survivors. The analysis included 310 female breast cancer survivors (aged 55 to 85 years), at least two years postdiagnosis, and 309 aged-matched controls followed for 32 months.The researchers found that the risk for depression was higher among breast cancer survivors than controls (hazard ratio, 5.94). Insomnia (defined as ≥8 on the Insomnia Severity Index) further increased depression risk among breast cancer survivors (hazard ratio, 9.91), but not among controls."Older adult, long-term breast cancer survivors show an increased likelihood of depression as compared to those without cancer," the authors write. "Given that insomnia is a priority target for selective depression prevention, direct evidence of the effectiveness of insomnia treatment in the prevention of depression in breast cancer survivors is needed."Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter