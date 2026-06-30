Digital Mindfulness Intervention Beneficial for Late-Life Depression

TUESDAY, June 30, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- A digital mindfulness intervention with electroencephalogram (EEG) feedback -- the FocusZen Mindfulness Stress Reduction System -- reduces depression, anxiety, and sleep symptoms among participants with late-life depression (LLD), according to a study published in the October issue of the Journal of Psychiatric Research.Kemeng Zhu, from Capital Medical University in Beijing, and colleagues evaluated the FocusZen Mindfulness Stress Reduction System in mild-to-moderate LLD. A total of 54 participants with mild-to-moderate LLD were randomly assigned to a six-week intervention (daily FocusZen sessions) or control group (general health education) (27 individuals to each group).The researchers found that the intervention group had significant reductions in depressive symptoms (Hamilton Depression Rating Scale-17), anxiety (Hamilton Anxiety Rating Scale), and sleep disturbances (Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index), as well as improved cognition (Montreal Cognitive Assessment). The intervention group had higher response and remission rates. Increased frontal theta and alpha activity were seen in exploratory EEG analysis."The digital mindfulness intervention based on the FocusZen Mindfulness Relaxation System effectively improved symptoms of anxiety, depression, and sleep disturbances in patients with mild-to-moderate LLD, and also led to modest cognitive improvements," the authors write. "The intervention was accompanied by increases in frontal theta and alpha spectral activity; however, the mechanistic significance of these EEG changes remains uncertain and requires further investigation."Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter