Mental Health

FDA Approves Simtriyo for Treating ADHD in Children and Adults

Simtriyo is the first and only approved norepinephrine, dopamine, serotonin reuptake inhibitor
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Teens
FDA approvals
Prescription Drugs
Drug Approvals
ADHD
Adult ADHD
Children
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