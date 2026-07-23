Mental Health

Fecal Microbiota Transplantation-Based Treatment Shows Promise for Chronic Insomnia

FMT-based treatment protocol improves sleep efficiency and reduces wake after sleep onset
insomnia sleeping disorder
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Insomnia
Therapy & Procedures
microbiome
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