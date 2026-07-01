Mental Health

Females With Anorexia Have Disrupted Gastrointestinal Interoception

Participants with AN showed lower perceptual accuracy and higher miss rates relative to healthy comparators
anorexia
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Neurology
Gastrointestinal Disorders
Eating Disorders
Anorexia
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