Mental Health

Few Outpatient Psychotherapists Have Training to Treat Boys and Men With Eating Disorders

Authors say they designed a course to fill knowledge, confidence gap
men's health male patient doctor
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Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Doctors
Eating Disorders
Men's Health
Therapy

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