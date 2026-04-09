Few Outpatient Psychotherapists Have Training to Treat Boys and Men With Eating Disorders

THURSDAY, April 9, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- A significant gap exists in clinician knowledge, confidence, and formal training for treating eating disorders and muscle dysmorphia among boys and men, according to a study published online March 30 in the International Journal of Eating Disorders.Kyle T. Ganson, Ph.D., from the University of Toronto, and colleagues assessed outpatient psychotherapists' knowledge, confidence, training experiences, training needs, and practice experiences in treating boys and men with eating disorders and muscle dysmorphia. The analysis included survey responses from 259 licensed outpatient psychotherapists.The researchers found that 12.1 percent reported being an eating disorder specialist. However, there was low self-reported knowledge and confidence to treat boys and men for both eating disorders and muscle dysmorphia. Only 14.0 percent and 25.8 percent reported formal training on eating disorders among boys and men during or after their education, respectively. Participants who received formal training reported that it improved their clinical work with boys and men with eating disorders. Participants reported a variety of training needs, most notably a need to understand unique risk factors and symptom presentations."We designed the course to close the training gap we're seeing in the field," Ganson said in a statement. "Students leave with practical tools, including how to assess muscularity-focused symptoms, how to adapt treatment language and strategies for boys and men, and how to address stigma and barriers, so they can deliver competent, affirming care right away."Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter