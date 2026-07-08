Mental Health

Fluoxetine, CBT, and Combination Beneficial for Youths With Anxiety Disorders

No significant difference seen in improvement by initial treatment; CBT offers nonsignificant advantage over medication
anxious adolescent
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Teens
Child Health
Mental Health
Cognitive Therapy
Anxiety
Prozac
Children's Health
Social Determinants of Health
Children
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