Mental Health

GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Use Common in People With Eating Disorders

Nearly one in 10 report lifetime use of compounded products
weight glp1 semaglutide
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Eating Disorders
Anorexia
GLP1 Receptor Agonists
Binge-eating Disorder
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