Mental Health

GLP-1 Receptor Agonists May Lower Risk for Worsening Mental Illness

Findings seen in individuals prescribed antidiabetes medications already diagnosed with depression, anxiety
semaglutide injector pen GLP-1
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Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Anxiety
Diabetes
Depression
Obesity
Mental Illness
GLP1 Receptor Agonists

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