Mental Health

Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonists May Be Treatment for Alcohol Use Disorder

Findings seen among treatment-seeking adults with comorbid obesity
teen drinking alcohol
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Obesity
Alcohol Abuse
GLP1 Receptor Agonists
Ozempic (semaglutide)
Wegovy (semaglutide)
Semaglutide
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